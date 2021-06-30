MTI's Free Musical, ALL TOGETHER NOW, Is Now Available for Licensing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has just announced that theatres around the world can now license All Together Now! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. This worldwide event celebrates the return of live theatre and allows organizations to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows over the weekend of November 12-15, 2021.

MTI's All Together Now! is entirely free-of-charge to license with no royalty or rental fees. Participating organizations may license MTI's All Together Now! as a fundraiser for their theatre and perform it live, live-streamed, or a combination of both over a four-day period from November 12 - 15, 2021.

Licensees will also receive a number of MTI's innovative theatrical resources to help with rehearsals, marketing and performances - all completely free.

"The excitement for All Together Now! among our customers is growing by the day," said Drew Cohen President and CEO of MTI Worldwide. "Our theatre industry colleagues have also been incredibly supportive and we are thrilled to have a growing roster of Partners (listed below) contributing from so many disciplines within the professional theatre community. This is truly a collaborative effort, and we are all extremely excited that any and every type of theatre from schools to the pros has the opportunity to produce MTI's All Together Now! in their communities."

MTI's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development, John Prignano remarked that, "We've streamlined our licensing process for this special event and there are no restrictions or limits on how many theatres in a particular geographical area can license the revue. Instead, we hope that as many theatres as possible produce the revue on their own, or come together with other organizations in their communities to mount a joint production. We also wanted to give theatres as much creative input as possible. The revue can be presented as a concert-like performance or groups can fully stage, choreograph and costume each song as it is presented in the full version of the show. Theatres are encouraged to feature as diverse a cast as possible, in order to reflect the composition of the entire community. All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. Productions will benefit from a variety of races, genders, abilities, body types, and sizes, so we encourage groups to spread diversity as best they can across all the roles in the production."

The full list of songs included in the revue are:

"Astonishing" (Little Women)

"Back to Before" (Ragtime)

"Be Our Guest" (Disney's Beauty and the Beast)

"Beautiful City" (Godspell)

"Children Will Listen" (Into the Woods)

"Consider Yourself" (Lionel Bart's Oliver!)

"Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" ( Les Misérables)

"Gimme, Gimme" (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

"Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" (Green Day's American Idiot)

"I Dreamed a Dream" ( Les Misérables )

) "Let It Go" (Disney's Frozen)

"Life Is So Peculiar" (Five Guys Named Moe)

"Matchmaker" (Fiddler on the Roof)

"Meadowlark" (The Baker's Wife)

"Middle of a Moment" (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach)

"Pure Imagination" (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

"Seasons of Love" (Rent)

"Seize the Day" (Disney's Newsies)

"She Used To Be Mine" (Waitress)

"Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" (Guys and Dolls)

"Somewhere That's Green" (Little Shop of Horrors)

"Spread the Love Around" (Sister Act)

"Stop the World" (Come From Away)

"Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" (Disney and Cameron Mackintosh 's Mary Poppins)

"Take a Chance on Me" (Mamma Mia!)

"The Human Heart" (Once on This Island)

"The New World" (Songs for a New World)

"This Is the Moment" (Jekyll & Hyde)

"Tomorrow" (Annie)

"We're All in This Together" (Disney's High School Musical)

"When I Grow Up" (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical)

"Why We Tell the Story" (Once on This Island)

"Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" (My Fair Lady)

"Writing Down the Story of My Life" (Junie B. Jones, The Musical)

"You Can't Stop the Beat" (Hairspray)

"You Could Drive a Person Crazy" (Company)

Please visit http://www.alltogethernowMTI.com for all information about the revue and to get started licensing.