MTI to License Broadway's TOOTSIE

May. 30, 2019  

The 11-Time Tony Award-nominated musical, Tootsie, has been acquired for worldwide licensing by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI Worldwide, announced, "We are truly delighted to represent Tootsie, which is causing roars of laughter every day at the Marquis Theatre and is already establishing itself as one of the great American musical comedies in the tradition of Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, Little Shop of Horrors, Singin' in the Rain, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers, Hairspray, The Drowsy Chaperone, and 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, to name a few. It is a genuine privilege to be entrusted to promote and deliver Tootsie to professional and amateur stages around the world. The film Tootsie is widely considered one of the great movie comedies in history and Robert Horn and David Yazbek have brilliantly updated the story as a stage musical in a way that connects deeply with today's audiences on both a comedic and human level."

Composer David Yazbek and book writer Robert Horn added, "We are beyond thrilled that Music Theatre International will be shepherding our beloved Tootsie domestically, abroad and throughout the universe if this UFO stuff in The New York Times turns out to be something. From the beginning, we worked hard to craft a genuinely funny musical - a show that could galvanize audiences through the universal languages of music and laughter. Now that it exists, we're so happy it's in the hands of MTI, who has artfully and successfully licensed all five of David's previous Broadway shows as well as Robert Horn's musical 13 and who, at meetings, have served us the freshest high-end conference-room pastries we have ever experienced."

Information about Tootsie can be found on the MTI website and licensing availability will be announced at a date to be determined.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

