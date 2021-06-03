MTI Announces Full List of Songs for ALL TOGETHER NOW!: A GLOBAL EVENT CELEBRATING LOCAL THEATRE

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has announced the full list of songs featured in All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. This worldwide fundraising event celebrates the return of live theatre and allows organizations around the world to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows over the weekend of November 12, 2021.

MTI's All Together Now! will be entirely free-of-charge to license with no royalty or rental fees. Participating organizations may license MTI's All Together Now! as a fundraiser for their theatre and perform it live, live-streamed, or a combination of both over a four-day period from November 12 - 15, 2021.

Joining the list of previously announced authors and rightsholders donating their work are Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater, Jack Feldman, Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Green Day, Disney Theatrical Productions, Jeanine Tesori, Dick Scanlan, Bobby Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Jason Robert Brown, David Hein & Irene Sankoff, Sara Bareilles, Lionel Bart, Jason Howland, Mindi Dickstein, Jerry Bock & Sheldon Harnick.

"MTI is grateful for the generosity and support of the authors and rightsholders contributing songs from their iconic musicals to the All Together Now! revue," said Drew Cohen CEO of MTI Worldwide. "Theatre is about community and these authors are doing their part to reignite in-person theatre at all levels."

The full list of songs included in the revue are:

"Astonishing" (Little Women)

"Back to Before" (Ragtime)

"Be Our Guest" (Disney's Beauty and the Beast)

"Beautiful City" (Godspell)

"Children Will Listen" (Into the Woods)

"Consider Yourself" (Lionel Bart's Oliver!)

"Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" ( Les Misérables)

"Gimme, Gimme" (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

"Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" (Green Day's American Idiot)

"I Dreamed a Dream" ( Les Misérables )

) "Let It Go" (Disney's Frozen)

"Life Is So Peculiar" (Five Guys Named Moe)

"Matchmaker" (Fiddler on the Roof)

"Meadowlark" (The Baker's Wife)

"Middle of a Moment" (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach)

"Pure Imagination" (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

"Seasons of Love" (Rent)

"Seize the Day" (Disney's Newsies)

"She Used to Be Mine" (Waitress)

"Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" (Guys and Dolls)

"Somewhere That's Green" (Little Shop of Horrors)

"Spread the Love Around" (Sister Act)

"Stop the World" (Come From Away)

"Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" (Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins)

"Take a Chance on Me" (Mamma Mia!)

"The Human Heart" (Once on This Island)

"The New World" (Songs for a New World)

"This Is the Moment" (Jekyll & Hyde)

"Tomorrow" (Annie)

"We're All in This Together" (Disney's High School Musical)

"When I Grow Up" (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical)

"Why We Tell the Story" (Once on This Island)

"Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" (My Fair Lady)

"Writing Down the Story of My Life" (Junie B. Jones The Musical)

"You Can't Stop the Beat" (Hairspray)

"You Could Drive a Person Crazy" (Company)

"We designed the revue with multiple song options for each slot so theatres have flexibility with how they present the show," said John Prignano, Music Theatre International's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education & Development. "The option to choose from two or three fantastic songs for each slot allows producers to tailor the show to best fit their artistic/creative vision, the talents of their cast, and the composition of their audience."

MTI's All Together Now! will be available for licensing in mid-June, with all performances taking place November 12-15.

In the meantime, please visit http://www.alltogethernowMTI.com for all information about the show, a list of Frequently Asked Questions, an email sign-up and more.