MSG Entertainment Promotes Randy Fibiger to SVP, Bookings & Expands the Role of Josephine Vaccarello

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) today announced that Randy Fibiger has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Bookings and that Josephine Vaccarello has been named Senior Vice President, MSG Live & Business Operations. These newly created roles will ensure that all live entertainment bookings are streamlined across MSG Entertainment's portfolio of venues: Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theatre. Both Fibiger and Vaccarello will continue to report to Darren Pfeffer, Executive Vice President, Live, MSG Entertainment.



"In elevating and expanding these two key roles within Live, we are ensuring that we are able to serve the industry and our fans in the best way possible," said Pfeffer. "Josephine and Randy are instrumental to our live entertainment business. Their relationships within the industry and expertise across all areas make them integral in leading our business operations and bookings groups, respectively, ensuring MSG Entertainment continues to raise the bar in creating exceptional moments for artists and fans alike."



Fibiger, in his new role, will oversee all concert bookings across MSG Entertainment's portfolio of venues and for Boston Calling. Fibiger will directly book Madison Square Garden, while supervising the bookings team focused on relationship building with artists, managers, agents and promoters. With the overarching goal of providing a superior experience at all MSG Entertainment venues, Fibiger will focus on unique event opportunities including residencies, multi-night and multi-city bookings, and more.



Fibiger has more than 23 years of experience in live music, having started his career as an agent's assistant at International Creative Management in New York. He later moved on to House of Blues in Los Angeles, buying talent for their West Hollywood and Las Vegas nightclubs, and helping book and manage national club tours. Fibiger then worked as a talent buyer in Live Nation's Philadelphia office, where he booked and promoted concerts and comedy in area clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas and casinos, before returning to the New York area to join the team at MSG Entertainment in 2009. Fibiger is a graduate of Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He and his wife, Preeti, and their two children live in New Jersey.



In her expanded role, Vaccarello will now oversee the strategy and business operations for the Live business, while continuing to be responsible for family entertainment and performing arts, venue tours and special events. Across all areas of the live business, Vaccarello will focus on optimizing the use of MSG Entertainment's five venues and developing bookings strategies that help drive growth.



Vaccarello joined Radio City Entertainment in 1998 and transitioned in 2000 to the position of Coordinator, Concerts and Entertainment with MSG Entertainment. Since then, Vaccarello has risen within the department from Manager, to Director to Vice President, to her most recent position of Senior Vice President, Live. Throughout Vaccarello's career at MSG Entertainment, she has successfully contributed to the bookings division in securing top arena shows and events including the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and Z100's Jingle Ball, identifying opportunities for unique events, and developing relationships across the live entertainment industry. She has also been responsible for leading the bookings and marketing strategy on family entertainment and theatrical properties across MSG Entertainment's venues. She is a graduate of SUNY, Albany with a bachelor's degree in communications.



Moving forward, Peter Mongillo, Director, Live, MSG Entertainment; and Jeanine Kalikow, Senior Manager, Bookings, MSG Entertainment, will report to Fibiger. Mongillo will be responsible for booking Hulu Theater at MSG and The Chicago Theatre; Kalikow will book the Beacon Theatre. A Director who has yet to be hired will book Radio City Music Hall and will also report to Fibiger.

