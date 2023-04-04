MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Will Launch This Fall

MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the musical comedy based on the beloved movie, will launch a North American Tour this Fall. The production, directed by four time-Tony Award winning Jerry Zaks, will open at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo before continuing on to play 30+ cities across North America, including Nashville, Minneapolis, Durham, Orlando, Los Angeles and more.

"Euphegenia Doubtfire has long been America's favorite nanny, and we are so excited to bring her across the country with Mrs. Doubtfire the musical," said producer Kevin McCollum. "The show is a testament to the power of love and laughter, and there is no better message to share with audiences."

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in December 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for a new musical in the history of the 5th Avenue Theatre, selling more than $4.7M in tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

When Mrs. Doubtfire first officially opened on Broadway on December 5, 2021, the Chicago Tribune said, "This lovable, big-hearted musical comedy delivers a good time for all ages. The best choice for families on Broadway" and The Telegraph proclaimed "Rip-roaringly funny. A heartfelt adaptation to make Robin Williams proud."

Before closing on Broadway on May 29, 2022, Mrs. Doubtfire received six 2022 Outer Critics Circle Nominations including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, two Drama League Nominations as well as a Tony Nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE begins previews in London's West End on May 12, 2023 following a successful engagement in Manchester, UK in Fall of 2022.

In addition to director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum in association with Work Light Productions, the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.

The Mrs. Doubtfire Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

Tour Dates

Hartford, Ct

Bushnell Center

10/3/2023 - 10/8/2023

Providence, Ri

Providence Pac

10/17/2023 - 10/22/2023

Nashville, Tn

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

11/7/2023 - 11/12/2023

Detroit, Mi

Fisher Theatre

11/14/2023 - 11/26/2023

Pittsburgh, Pa

Benedum Center

11/28/2023 - 12/3/2023

Cincinnati, Oh

Aronoff Center

12/5/2023 - 12/17/2023

Minneapolis, Mn

Orpheum Theatre

12/19/2023 - 12/24/2023

St. Louis, Mo

Fox Theatre

12/26/2023 - 1/7/2024

Cleveland, Oh

Connor Palace Theatre

1/9/2024 - 1/28/2024

Baltimore, Md

Hippodrome Theatre

1/30/2024 - 2/4/2024

Memphis, Tn

Orpheum Theatre

3/12/2024 - 3/17/2024

Durham, Nc

Durham Performing Arts Center

3/19/2024 - 3/24/2024

Tampa, Fl

Straz Center

4/2/2024 - 4/7/2024

Ft. Lauderdale, Fl

Broward Pac

4/9/2024 - 4/21/2024

Orlando, Fl

Dr. Phillips Center

4/23/2024 - 4/28/2024

Charlotte, Nc

Belk Theater

4/30/2024 - 5/5/2024

New Orleans, La

Saenger Theatre

5/14/2024 - 5/19/2024

Tucson, Az

Centennial Hall

5/28/2024 - 6/2/2024

San Diego, Ca

Civic Center

6/4/2024 - 6/9/2024

Los Angeles, Ca

Pantages Theatre

6/11/2024 - 6/30/2024