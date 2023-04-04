Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Will Launch This Fall

MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Will Launch This Fall

The tour will open at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo before continuing on to play 30+ cities across North America.

Apr. 04, 2023  

MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the musical comedy based on the beloved movie, will launch a North American Tour this Fall. The production, directed by four time-Tony Award winning Jerry Zaks, will open at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo before continuing on to play 30+ cities across North America, including Nashville, Minneapolis, Durham, Orlando, Los Angeles and more.

"Euphegenia Doubtfire has long been America's favorite nanny, and we are so excited to bring her across the country with Mrs. Doubtfire the musical," said producer Kevin McCollum. "The show is a testament to the power of love and laughter, and there is no better message to share with audiences."

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in December 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for a new musical in the history of the 5th Avenue Theatre, selling more than $4.7M in tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

When Mrs. Doubtfire first officially opened on Broadway on December 5, 2021, the Chicago Tribune said, "This lovable, big-hearted musical comedy delivers a good time for all ages. The best choice for families on Broadway" and The Telegraph proclaimed "Rip-roaringly funny. A heartfelt adaptation to make Robin Williams proud."

Before closing on Broadway on May 29, 2022, Mrs. Doubtfire received six 2022 Outer Critics Circle Nominations including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, two Drama League Nominations as well as a Tony Nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE begins previews in London's West End on May 12, 2023 following a successful engagement in Manchester, UK in Fall of 2022.

In addition to director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum in association with Work Light Productions, the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.

The Mrs. Doubtfire Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

Tour Dates

Hartford, Ct
Bushnell Center

10/3/2023 - 10/8/2023

Providence, Ri
Providence Pac

10/17/2023 - 10/22/2023

Nashville, Tn
Tennessee Performing Arts Center

11/7/2023 - 11/12/2023

Detroit, Mi
Fisher Theatre

11/14/2023 - 11/26/2023

Pittsburgh, Pa
Benedum Center

11/28/2023 - 12/3/2023

Cincinnati, Oh
Aronoff Center

12/5/2023 - 12/17/2023

Minneapolis, Mn
Orpheum Theatre

12/19/2023 - 12/24/2023

St. Louis, Mo
Fox Theatre

12/26/2023 - 1/7/2024

Cleveland, Oh
Connor Palace Theatre

1/9/2024 - 1/28/2024

Baltimore, Md
Hippodrome Theatre

1/30/2024 - 2/4/2024

Memphis, Tn
Orpheum Theatre

3/12/2024 - 3/17/2024

Durham, Nc
Durham Performing Arts Center

3/19/2024 - 3/24/2024

Tampa, Fl
Straz Center

4/2/2024 - 4/7/2024

Ft. Lauderdale, Fl
Broward Pac

4/9/2024 - 4/21/2024

Orlando, Fl
Dr. Phillips Center

4/23/2024 - 4/28/2024

Charlotte, Nc
Belk Theater

4/30/2024 - 5/5/2024

New Orleans, La
Saenger Theatre

5/14/2024 - 5/19/2024

Tucson, Az
Centennial Hall

5/28/2024 - 6/2/2024

San Diego, Ca
Civic Center

6/4/2024 - 6/9/2024

Los Angeles, Ca
Pantages Theatre

6/11/2024 - 6/30/2024




Related Stories
MRS DOUBTFIRE Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors Photo
MRS DOUBTFIRE Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors
Calling all kids! The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking child actors (age 8-18+) for the roles of Lydia, Christopher and Natalie Hillard. Submissions are due Monday, March 6, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!
April 4, 2023

Top stories: Neil Patrick Harris joins the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, first look at Shucked on Broadway, complete casting for Once Upon A One More Time, plus check out a video message from Andy Karl in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Meet the Cast of SUMMER, 1976; Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of SUMMER, 1976; Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 4, 2023

Summer, 1976 officially begins previews tonight, April 4, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast of Summer, 1976 here!
Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 BelowBrandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below
April 3, 2023

54 BELOW welcomes back Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon as he joins the cast of Langston in Harlem, an innovative theater piece that explores the Harlem Renaissance world of renowned poet Langston Hughes set to the music of Walter Marks. 
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Take Part in Prospect Theater's 2023 Spring GalaAli Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Take Part in Prospect Theater's 2023 Spring Gala
April 3, 2023

Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt and Jelani Remy, and will feature presenters including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and more. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Actors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring ContractsActors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring Contracts
April 3, 2023

The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the governing body for the union representing 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment, has authorized Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr., the union’s lead negotiator, to call a strike on all Broadway League tours at a time he deems appropriate. We have all the details!
share