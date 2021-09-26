MOULIN ROUGE!'s Peter Hylenski Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Peter Hylenski received a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for his work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical. A Grammy, Olivier, and seven-time Tony nominee, his selected design credits include Frozen, Anastasia, Beetlejuice, Once on This Island, Something Rotten, King Kong, Rock of Ages, After Midnight, Motown, The Scottsboro Boys, Side Show, Rocky, Bullets Over Broadway, Shrek the Musical, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Lend Me a Tenor, Elf, Wonderland, Cry-Baby, The Times They Are a-Changin', The Wedding Singer, Sweet Charity, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.