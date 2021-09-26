Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE!'s Aaron Tveit Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Moulin Rouge! is back on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Sep. 26, 2021  

Aaron Tveit has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for MOULIN ROUGE!.

Broadway: Moulin Rouge, Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hair­spray. West End: Assassins. National Tour and Hollywood Bowl: Rent. TV: Grease Live! (Fox), BrainDead (CBS), Graceland (USA), Gossip Girl (CW). Film: Les MiÂ­serables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Stereotypically You, Big Sky, Howl, Ghost Town. Concerts: NYC: Irving Plaza, Lincoln Center American Songbook, tours, The Paramount NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco: LA, The Barns at Wolf Trap, DC, Parker PlayÂ­house, Florida, The Vets, PA. Recordings: The Radio in My Head: Live at 54 Below. Original cast recordings: Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Les Miserables.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.


