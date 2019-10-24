MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes 70 Students to Today's Matinee in Honor of its 100th Performance

Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that the production will commemorate its 100th Broadway performance by partnering with the organization Broadway for All to welcome 70 New York City area arts students as special guests at today's matinee performance. Following the show, the students will have the opportunity to participate in a talkback with the cast, led by Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo.

"Since opening on Broadway, our cast has been eager to find ways to honor and support emerging artists," said producer Carmen Pavlovic. "We're pleased to invite these young performers and artists to see our show. Partnering with Broadway For All gives us a special way to celebrate our 100th performance."

"We are humbled by the generosity of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical producers and cast for making the choice to pay-it-forward and share their celebration with the next generation of artists and creators," said Broadway For All Founder & President Osh Ghanimah. "We are thankful to the Moulin Rouge! family for leading by example and reinforcing Broadway For All's core values - artistry, professionalism, and compassion - as we work in partnership to forge a promising direction for a more inclusive American stage and screen."

Initially founded through the Presidential Public Service Fellowship program at Harvard University in 2012, Broadway For All is a movement whose mission is to transform the American stage and screen to reflect the diversity of America. Broadway For All brings together artists from all socio-economic levels and all ethnic backgrounds in a world-class conservatory setting- led by Broadway, television, and film industry professionals - to develop a new generation of artists, leaders and advocates who are impassioned to create anti-racist and inclusive work for all. You can support Broadway For All by making a tax-deductible contribution at BroadwayForAll.org.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The design team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Evan Kinnane, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves Ben Brantley of The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," says Johnny Oleksinski of the NY Post. And Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.





