MM FINE ART to Present CORNELIA FOSS AT 92! Exhibiton Beginning Next Week

MM FINE ART, in association with Rafael Gallery, will present a solo exhibition of the work of CORNELIA FOSS, opening on her 92nd birthday no less! The exhibition is comprised of recent work from Ms. Foss, a painterly realist, who has been painting for over sixty years and who continues to paint on a daily basis. Renowned for her fresh and personal vision, Foss's work interplays intense emotion within the formal constraints of design and painting.

Art critic and curator Karen Wilkin writes, "In Foss's straightforward, keenly observed canvases, ephemeral, unreturning, apparently inconsequential moments are distilled and endlessly prolonged. Distanced by translation into the language of paint and painting, these fleeting glimpses of places dear to the artist are magically preserved."

With a sure hand, Foss paints what she sees, the beaches and landscapes of the Hamptons, the garden of her Long Island home, views of Central Park, simple yet elegant portraits. Deeply personal and full of light, her paintings invite the viewer to share in her vision. Whether a monumental canvas or a smaller watercolor sketch, her paintings are like windows beckoning us into a world of riotous flower gardens, expansive landscapes and expressive skies.

Foss's work is featured in the collections of the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, the National Museum for Women, the Burchfield Penney Art Center and the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. among many other public and private collections. For three decades Foss taught at the Art Students League. In 2017 she received an Arts and Letters Award in Art from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. 2015 marked the publication of Cornelia Foss: A Retrospective (Skira/Rizzoli).

Exhibition is presented by MM Fine Art and will be on view at Rafael Gallery, March 7 - April 7, 2023, with an opening reception with the artist Tuesday, March 7, 5:30 - 7:30pm.