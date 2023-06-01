MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” in MJ will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, June 4th and in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, June 11th. The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the musical. Actors are asked to prepare their favorite Michael Jackson or Jackson 5 song.

Auditions in New Orleans will be held at Canopy by Hilton New Orleans (1100 Tulane Ave. New Orleans, LA 70112) on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Audition sign up slots are available HERE. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Auditions in Atlanta will be held at the Alliance Theater (1280 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30309) on Sunday, June 11 from 11:00AM-2:00PM. Audition sign up slots are available HERE. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Video submissions are welcome for those who cannot attend in person. Please contact audition@mjthemusical.com for more information.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. The Broadway production now stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

MJ’s coast-to-coast National Tour is set to launch this August in Chicago, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost.