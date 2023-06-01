MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta

The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the musical.

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Photo 4 Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” in MJ will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, June 4th and in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, June 11th. The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the musical. Actors are asked to prepare their favorite Michael Jackson or Jackson 5 song.

Auditions in New Orleans will be held at Canopy by Hilton New Orleans (1100 Tulane Ave. New Orleans, LA 70112) on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Audition sign up slots are available HERE. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Auditions in Atlanta will be held at the Alliance Theater (1280 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30309) on Sunday, June 11 from 11:00AM-2:00PM. Audition sign up slots are available HERE. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Video submissions are welcome for those who cannot attend in person. Please contact audition@mjthemusical.com for more information.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. The Broadway production now stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

MJ’s coast-to-coast National Tour is set to launch this August in Chicago, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJs Shoes Photo
Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes

Just under a year after Myles Frost won a Tony Award for his iconic performance in MJ, a new actor is stepping into Michael Jackson's shoes. Elijah Rhea Johnson made his Broadway debut last month, transforming into the King of Pop eight times a week. In this video, watch as Johnson chats more about his new role!

Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London

Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of MJ the Musical, and for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his star-making performance to London.

Photos: First Look at MJs New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

All new production photos have been released from the hit musical MJ, featuring the show’s new star, Elijah Rhea Johnson, in role of Michael Jackson. Johnson joined the production in April, which marks his Broadway debut. Check out the photos here!

MJ THE MUSICAL Recoups On Broadway Photo
MJ THE MUSICAL Recoups On Broadway

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain have announced that the smash-hit Broadway musical, MJ, has recouped its initial investment after opening in February 2022 at The Neil Simon Theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The MunyVideo: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Muny
Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public TheaterMaleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Theater
Photos: First Look at Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in LOVE LETTERSPhotos: First Look at Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in LOVE LETTERS
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Acquires George C. Wolfe's ArchivesNew York Public Library for the Performing Arts Acquires George C. Wolfe's Archives

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You