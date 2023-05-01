Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit

The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the hit musical.

May. 01, 2023  

Open call auditions for the roles of "MJ" and "Little Michael" will be held in Chicago on Saturday, May 13th and in Detroit on Sunday, May 14th. The production is seeking future replacements for the Broadway and touring companies of the hit musical. Actors are asked to prepapre their favorite Michael Jackson or Jackson 5 song.

Auditions in Chicago will be held at Gus Giordano (5230 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60640) on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 12:00pm-3:00pm.

Auditions in Detroit will be held at the Doubletree Hilton - Fort Shelby (525 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48266) on Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 12:00pm-3:00pm.

Video submissions are welcome for those who cannot attend in person. Please contact audition@mjthemusical.com for more information.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. The Broadway production now stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

MJ's coast-to-coast National Tour is set to launch this August in Chicago, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London's Price Edward Theatre






MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit
