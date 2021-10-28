MJ THE MUSICAL Casts Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson as 'Little Michael'

Walter Russell III from Harlem, New York, and Christian Wilson from Norfolk, Virginia, will alternate in the role of "Little Michael" in the upcoming Broadway production of MJ the Musical. Also announced was Devin Trey Campbell from Bronx, New York, who will play the role of "Little Marlon". Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ will begin performances on Broadway on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.