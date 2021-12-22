MJ THE MUSICAL Cancels Performances Through December 28

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

MJ has cancelled all performances through December 28th due to multiple breakthrough cases of COVID within the company. Previews will resume Wednesday, December 29th.

As a result of multiple breakthrough cases of COVID within the company, and out of an abundance of caution, "MJ" is canceling all performances through December 28th.



MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.