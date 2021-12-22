Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MJ
Click Here for More Articles on MJ

MJ THE MUSICAL Cancels Performances Through December 28

pixeltracker

Previews will resume Wednesday, December 29th.

Dec. 22, 2021  

MJ has cancelled all performances through December 28th due to multiple breakthrough cases of COVID within the company. Previews will resume Wednesday, December 29th.

See the tweet below:

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.


Buy Tickets at TodayTix

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Prom Black Logo Unisex Tee
The Prom Black Logo Unisex Tee
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
Summer Last Dance Hoodie
BWW Jazz Hands Mug
BWW Jazz Hands Mug

More Hot Stories For You