MJ Celebrates 1000th Performance on Broadway and Releases New Block Of Tickets

MJ the Musical is celebrating 1,000 performances on Broadway. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the Broadway production has played to over 1 million patrons, broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, and announced 4 subsequent productions all over the globe.

In celebration of the milestone, the production has released a new block of tickets, now on sale for performances through April 27, 2025. Tickets are available at www.broadwaydirect.com and at the Neil Simon box office.

Additionally, producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain have announced the winner of the production's global “Double Platinum” Sweepstakes. Lisa Urwick, a school secretary from California, has been named as the lucky winner. Lisa will travel to New York, courtesy of American Airlines, to see the show on Broadway later this year.

“It is crazy that I have won this amazing prize,” said Lisa. “I am just a few years younger than Michael Jackson and grew up within 10 miles of his family's home in Calabasas, California. His music, his personality and his family seem to have always been a part of my life. I am so excited to be able to see this show with the Broadway cast! Thank you MJ for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!”

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

The current Broadway cast of MJ stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ,' Apollo Levine as ‘Rob/Joseph Jackson,' Whitney Bashor as ‘Rachel,' Tavon Olds-Sample as ‘Michael,' Jackson Hayes and Austin Rankin as ‘Little Michael,' Jace Bently as ‘Little Marlon,' Matthew Frederick Harris as ‘Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones,' Ayana Jackson as ‘Katherine Jackson,' Gabriel Ruiz as ‘Alejandro', Antoine L. Smith as ‘Nick/Berry Gordy,' Joey Sorge as ‘Dave,' Ilario Grant, Sage Lee, and Matte Martinez as Standby for ‘MJ' and ‘Michael,' with Lloyd A. Boyd III, Nick T. Daly, Zachary Downer, John Edwards, Kali Grinder, Michelle Mercedes, Sarah Sigman, Ryan Steele and Ryan Vandenboom rounding out the ensemble, and Blu Allen, Dasia Amos, Alex Aquilino, Tre Frazier, Chantelle Good, Michael Harmon, David Hughey, Skye Jackson-Williams, D. Jerome, Carole Denise Jones, Ramone Nelson, and Brandon Whitmore as Swings.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Boston, MA starring Roman Banks, and the West End production premiered at London's Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost on March 27. The Tony Award winning production will open in Hamburg, Germany in fall 2024 and in Sydney, Australia in 2025.