MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada Heads to London for Solo Debut Concert in January 2018

Next January 2018, Tony Award nominee and Whatsonstage Award winner Eva Noblezada will perform her one night only solo debut concert at the Jazz Café in Camden. Through a wonderfully colourful set list including songs by some of her favourite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her incredible journey that audiences haven't heard before. She will also perform songs from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

Eva Noblezada is best known for playing Kim in the West End (2014) and Broadway (2017) productions of Miss Saigon. In 2016 she played Eponine in the West End production of Les Misérables. In 2015 she won the Whatsonstage Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She was also nominated for a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favourite Breakthrough Performance and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

The concert will be on Sunday, 28 January at 7.30pm. Tickets are £25. For tickets and information visit www.faneproductions.com/evanoblezada.

Related Articles