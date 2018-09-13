MEAN GIRLS On Broadway to Take Over DragCon NYC!

Mean Girls on Broadway is taking over DragCon NYC with a panel and runway show that are hotter than Aaron Samuels. Check out the full fetch details below!

Panel: Too Gay To Function: The Cultural History of Mean Girls

Prepare thyself for an eleganza extravaganza conversation-anza with Grey Henson (Damian in the Broadway musical Mean Girls!), Daniel Franzese (Damian from the film Mean Girls!), and Damian Holbrook (the real-life inspiration for the character!) where we discuss universe-altering, life-affirming, questions that have had us shook since 2004 - how and why did the film, Mean Girls, become an instant classic and dominate the modern lexicon (look it up, queen), why has it become so influential in gay and drag culture, and honestly the biggest question - if she doesn't go here, then where does she go?!

Event: North Shore Winter Talent Show with Regina George

Grab your best blonde wig, shortest skirt, and choke down a Kalteen bar because it's time to serve Regina George realness. Lip-sync for your life to "World Burn" from Mean Girls and you just might be crowned Queen Bee of North Shore in a contest judged by Queen of Broadway, Taylor Louderman (Regina George, Mean Girls on Broadway) and the other Queen of Broadway, Grey Henson (Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls on Broadway). Just remember to shave your back first. K?

For more details visit: rupaulsdragcon.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You