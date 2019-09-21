MEAN GIRLS' Jonalyn Saxer Takes Over Instagram Sunday!

This is so fetch! Jonalyn Saxer is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Sunday, September 22nd, at the national tour of Mean Girls. Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a behind-the-scenes look for a two-show day at the Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York.

Jonalyn is currently bringing North Shore High all across the country as Karen Smith in the national tour of Mean Girls. She is an original cast member from the show's Broadway production, having appeared in the ensemble and understudying Regina, Karen, and Cady. She has also appeared on Broadway in Bullets Over Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cats, and Holiday Inn. She is going to be on the big screen in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, set to be released in December 2020. You can follow along with her adventures on social media @jksaxer!

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The tour cast features Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Gaelen Gilliland as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall. They join previously announced cast members Mariah Rose Faithas Regina George, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith and Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian.





