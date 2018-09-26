MEAN GIRLS Announces Even More Partners Celebrating 'Mean Girls Day'

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

With just one week to go until Wednesday, October 3rd, Mean Girls has announced a more partnerships with businesses from New York to London ahead of "Mean Girls Day" festivities.

In addition to a special free fan performance that evening for those who won the lottery in August, Mean Girls fans across the country can celebrate the day with these partners offering special customer discounts and purchase incentives. For more information and a complete list of partners, visit www.meangirlsonbroadway.com/oct3.

HANKY PANKY

o On Wednesdays, we wear pink everything. On October 3, buy a pair of pink Hanky Panky panties at one of 10 participating stores throughout NYC and you'll receive a free Mean Girls giveaway. (www.hankypanky.com)

Participating Locations:

Town Shop - 2270 Broadway, New York

French Corner - 120 E. 34th Street, New York

La Petite Coquette - 51 University Pl, New York

Lingerie on Lex - Fairlane - 831 Lexington Ave, New York

Petticoat Lane, Upper East Side - 1184 Lexington Ave, New York

Olive & Betties - 1249 3rd Ave, New York

Jollie Fleur - 1321 Broadway, Hewlett, NY

Azalea's West Village - 125 Greenwich Ave, New York

Zitomer - 969 Madison Ave, New York

Bra Smyth, Broadway - 2191 Broadway, New York

THERAPY

Order a Mean Girls-themed cocktail and enjoy a screening of the film - quoting along is totally encouraged! (348 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019) (https://therapy-nyc.com)



Joe Allen'S IN LONDON

On October 3, Mean Girls will hit London with the Covent Garden Joe Allen's serving a signature Mean Girls cocktail and asking all locals and tourists to head down to the site to sample it. Located just a stone's throw from London's best theatres, it is the place to be in amongst the theatre madness. The limit to our excitement does not exist! (2 Burleigh St, London WC2E 7PX, UK) (http://www.joeallen.co.uk/)



STONEWALL INN

Wanna do something fun? Stop by the Stonewall Inn on October 3 where they'll be serving up a Mean Girls cocktail and screening the movie. (53 Christopher Street) (www.thestonewallinnnyc.com)

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

