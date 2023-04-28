Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MCC Releases Recording of Joy Woods' 'I Could Have Danced All Night'

The single is available now on all streaming platforms.

Apr. 28, 2023  

MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) have released a professional recording for the song "I Could Have Danced All Night" from the musical My Fair Lady, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is available to stream now on all music platforms. "I Could Have Danced All Night" is performed by Joy Woods (Little Shop of Horrors), who stepped into the lineup for Miscast23, and features accompaniment by Music Director Will Van Dyke.

Click here to stream, or listen below!

"We were thrilled to have Joy join us at the last minute to perform Will's gorgeous arrangement at Miscast23," said co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey. "We're even luckier to have her incredible voice and artful interpretation preserved with this recording."

"I called Joy on the day of Miscast this year to come in and save the day and did she ever. As soon as I heard her on this arrangement, I knew I wanted to record it," says Will Van Dyke. Joy Woods adds, "What started as a normal day ended as a dream come true. I'm so grateful to have been a part of Miscast and received such a warm welcome, and am even more grateful that we can give back this way. "

Miscast23 was held on Monday April 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The evening honored Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval. MCC also partnered with The League of Live Stream Theater to broadcast Miscast23 on Monday April 10 at 7pm ET. Following the premiere, the broadcast was available to view on-demand until Sunday April 16.

Miscast23 featured performances by Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd; "B Positive"), Obie Award winner Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo', The Ms. Pat Show), Lorna Courtney (&Juliet; West Side Story), Joy Woods, Tony Award nominee Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind; The Color Purple), Drama Desk Award winner Jose Llana (Here Lies Love, The King and I), Drama Desk Award nominee Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo; Head Over Heels), Dylan Mulvaney (Day 365 Live!), Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Parade; Dear Evan Hansen), Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death; Only Gold), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot, Chicago) and National Board of Review and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story," "Snow White"). Will Van Dyke served as Musical Director.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Funds raised from Miscast23 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

ABOUT MCC Theater

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 by Bob LuPone (1946-2022) and Bernie Telsey, and later joined by co-Artistic Director Will Cantler, as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.  

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Kate Nash's Only Gold with a book by Andy Blankenbuehler and Ted Malawer, Donja R. Love's soft; Ross Golan's The Wrong Man; Aziza Barnes' BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award nominations including Best Play, Tony Award for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and musicals including Alice by Heart, Ride the Cyclone, Carrie, and Coraline.  Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world. 

Over the years MCC has worked with thousands of students through the innovative MCC Youth Company, school partnerships, and student matinee programs.

Executive Director Blake West joined the company in 2006. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming. MCC founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone sadly passed away on August 27, 2022. MCC continues to honor his fierce need for engagement with the art, the artists, and the audience and remember the profound impact he had on everyone who entered its spaces.





