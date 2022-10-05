MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack to Be Released in November

Sony Music Masterworks will release Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE NETFLIX FILM), an album of music from the film inspired by the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, digitally on Friday, November 18 and in CD format Friday, December 9.

Watch the teaser trailer for the new film here and check out brand-new photos here.

The soundtrack features GRAMMY and Tony Award-nominated songs from the original West End production written by Tim Minchin and performed throughout the film, as well as an original score by composer Christopher Nightingale. CD preorder of the album is available now here.

Making its world premiere tonight at the BFI London Film Festival, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical debuts in US theaters on Friday, December 9 and will be available on Netflix [excluding the UK & Ireland] on Christmas Day. Directed by Matthew Warchus and with a screenplay by Tony Award® winner Dennis Kelly, the film stars Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham, plus new comer Alisha Weir as Matilda.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Check out the new soundtrack album artwork here: