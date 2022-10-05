Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matilda Movie
Click Here for More on Matilda Movie
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack to Be Released in November

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack to Be Released in November

The soundtrack will be released digitally on Friday, November 18.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Sony Music Masterworks will release Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE NETFLIX FILM), an album of music from the film inspired by the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, digitally on Friday, November 18 and in CD format Friday, December 9.

Watch the teaser trailer for the new film here and check out brand-new photos here.

The soundtrack features GRAMMY and Tony Award-nominated songs from the original West End production written by Tim Minchin and performed throughout the film, as well as an original score by composer Christopher Nightingale. CD preorder of the album is available now here.

Making its world premiere tonight at the BFI London Film Festival, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical debuts in US theaters on Friday, December 9 and will be available on Netflix [excluding the UK & Ireland] on Christmas Day. Directed by Matthew Warchus and with a screenplay by Tony Award® winner Dennis Kelly, the film stars Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham, plus new comer Alisha Weir as Matilda.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Check out the new soundtrack album artwork here:

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack to Be Released in November
Matilda the Musical soundtrack


Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie StillsPhotos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Stills
October 5, 2022

Ahead of it's premiere at the BFI London Film Festival today, Netflix has shared new photos from its upcoming film adaption of Matilda the Musical. Check out new stills of Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee, Charlie Hodson-Prior, and more in the upcoming movie musical!
Strut Records to Release Balka Sound in NovemberStrut Records to Release Balka Sound in November
October 5, 2022

Hailing from Congo-Brazzaville and led by revered vocalist and ngonfi player, Nkibi “Lusialala” Albert, Balka Sound created their own unique musical world, re-imagining traditional Congolese Balka rhythms with electric guitars, electric bass and drums, alongside the traditional 5-string ngonfi.
Kelsey Magnuson Shares 'Anna's Song' SingleKelsey Magnuson Shares 'Anna's Song' Single
October 5, 2022

With her band, Kelsey Magnuson creates lyric-heavy songs with catchy licks that convey her feelings on making out, growing out of your twenties, and sports as a metaphor for polyamory. Throughout her debut LP, Magnuson draws inspiration from other femme rock musicians such as Julie Doiron, Haley Heynderickx, and Hannah Mohan (And the Kids).
Indigo Sparke's New Aaron Dessner-Produced Album 'Hysteria' to Be Released This FridayIndigo Sparke's New Aaron Dessner-Produced Album 'Hysteria' to Be Released This Friday
October 5, 2022

The album was named one of the most anticipated albums of the fall. The album's singles 'Pressure In My Chest,' 'Hysteria,' and 'Blue,' showcase the album's rare and reflective power. It’s a simultaneously nostalgic yet clear and complex collection that expands her sound and outlook.
VIDEO: Brendan Gleeson Takes Over the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Studio in New PromoVIDEO: Brendan Gleeson Takes Over the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Studio in New Promo
October 5, 2022

Saturday Night Live has shared a new promotional video for Brendan Gleeson's upcoming episode, with musical guest WILLOW. NBC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase “Saturday Night Live” returns for its 48th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. Watch the new promotional video now!