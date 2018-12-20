MARY POPPINS RETURNS Brings in Estimated $4.8M Opening Day; Nearly Double THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

According to Deadline, Mary Poppins Returns brought in an estimated $4.8M for its opening day Wednesday, despite industry midday projections that had the film in the $7M-$8M vicinity.

Disney will be reporting the official opening day number later this morning.

The film comes in 96% higher than the first day of The Greatest Showman last year, which made $2.45M.

Read more on Deadline.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s Depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane.



After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

