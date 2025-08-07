MAME Actress and Hit Recording Artist Jane Morgan Passes Away at 101

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of singer and Broadway performer Jane Morgan. She passed away in her sleep on August 4 at her home in Naples, Florida, at the age of 101. Her death was confirmed by her family.

On Broadway, Morgan performed in three Broadway productions, most famously as one of the replacements for Angela Lansbury in Jerry Herman's Mame. She played the title role in the show in 1968 and 1969. Morgan has previously appeared in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1957 and The Jack Benny Show.

In addition to her stage roles, she was a popular recording artist, receiving six gold records in her career.. She recorded the hit single "Fascination," which was released to great acclaim in 1957. That same year, it was featured in Billy Wilder's romantic comedy Love in the Afternoon, starring Gary Cooper and Audrey Hepburn. It has since been featured in the soundtracks for several other films as well, including The Next Karate Kid.

Morgan was a frequent guest on The Ed Sullivan Show, appearing more than 50 times. She also appeared on a variety of other popular television programs, including The Dean Martin Show, The Jackie Gleason Show, and The Ed Sullivan Show. She was a featured performer at the 1966 Academy Awards, singing "I Will Wait for You." In 2011, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.