Luxury Performance Venue Midnight Theatre Opens This Month

One year since coming on the scene, the new, buzzed about performance venue in the heart of midtown - Midnight Theatre, a Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. investment - has announced its Grand Opening date of September 22, 2023. For its official emergence, the stunning 150-seat theater - located in Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West plaza between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd street - rolls out a robust line up of resident acts and concepts that will make Midnight Theatre their home through the end of the year and beyond.

The week leading up to opening night kicks off on Monday, September 18 with The Moth StorySLAM, the always sold-out open-mic storytelling competition, which will be featured monthly. On Wednesday, from the creators of the Tony-winning Freestyle Love Supreme, comes the insanely talented Freestyle+ whose monthly interactive showcase celebrates hip-hop with New York's top improv performers. On Thursday, Midnight Theatre will feature the now-monthly, star-studded live trivia game Samantha Bee's Wits End hosted by Adam Kesner with Kenice Mobley (Tonight Show, Comedy Central). Special guests opening week include David Cross and Eugene Mirman. For Friday night's opening party, fans are invited in to celebrate with a performance from Dez Duron, brought in partnership with TodayTix. For this show, the charismatic frontman and finalist on NBC's hit series The Voice, will showcase his Signature Sound with timeless American songbook classics and genre-bending hits. The modern day crooner takes audiences on a journey that includes chart-toppers from Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé and The Four Seasons. Tickets are available here.

In the coming weeks, Midnight Theatre will once again be teaming up with TodayTix to launch a recurring music series featuring an array of high-profile Broadway talent. The two companies have successfully hosted numerous live shows headlined by top Broadway Stars, making Midnight Theatre the perfect home for these zeitgeist cultural events. Also, returning to Midnight Theatre is Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello who will take their hit fundraising web series “Broadway Jackbox” to the live stage benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund. Additionally, the venue will be home to weekly events from Fork n' Film starting October 1. Fork n' Film is an immersive entertainment / culinary experience that brings beloved movie dishes to life while you watch the film. Additionally, Midnight Theatre is the new home for KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee. Kyle Taylor Parker has been wowing audiences on Broadway for years with his dynamic presence and a vocal tone that's both rich and bright. KTP made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical, Kinky Boots in the role of “Angel.” Late nights through the fall will feature the original concept Midnight Follies. Inspired by the tradition of late-night cabarets and revues, this show offers a mix of burlesque, circus, comedy, music, magic, and vaudeville variety.

During Midnight Theatre's soft opening period, the intimate venue presented a diverse roster of programming including talent from the Broadway stage, comedy, burlesque, music and other unique special events. Previous acts have included Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Disney's Laura Marano, musical artist Raye, hip hop improv superstars Freestyle+ and many more. Also a TV & film industry hub, the venue has hosted premieres, screenings, parties and talk backs for companies such as Showtime, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount +, BAFTA, Mastercard and Peloton and welcomed notables like Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco, Shonda Rhimes, Oliver Stone, Amy Schumer, Busy Philipps, Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and more. Tickets for upcoming events available here.

Midnight Theatre is also a culinary and cocktail destination thanks to the venue's wildly popular pan-Asian restaurant and bar inside Midnight Theatre, Hidden Leaf. With a kitchen helmed by the innovative Chef Chai Trivedi, the romantic and playfully chic dining room and the stunning lounge serves inventive, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine and artisanal cocktails. Reservations are suggested, but walk ups are welcome.

As the theater's official presenting sponsor since it opened in 2022, Mastercard has integrated its own multisensory brand throughout the space, including an award-winning sonic melody, a sophisticated signature scent, and memorable dining and entertainment experiences. Mastercard cardholders enjoy exclusive offers, events, menu items and special surprises. Visit www.priceless.com to learn more.