Looking for a Theatre Job? Check Out This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 11/12/2020

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/12/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) seeks a dynamic, innovative and inspiring leader to join its team of talented staff, artists and board in the role of Director of Marketing and Communications (M&C). The Director of M&C oversees all aspects of audience development and retention, brand management, earned ticket sales, box office and food & beverage services at the OSF. Reporting to the Executive Director, serving as a member of OSF's senior management team and working closely with both the A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) seeks a dynamic, innovative and inspiring leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board in the role of Director of IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access). The Director of IDEA, a newly created position, will develop and implement innovative strategies to operationalize antiracist structures, systems, and processes within one of the nation's largest and most important theaters. The Director of IDEA will provide vision and strategy for th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Literary Manager

ROUND HOUSE THEATRE, a LORT D regional theatre with a budget of more than $6M, seeks a Literary Manager to join our dynamic Artistic staff. Responsibilities include serving as dramaturg on all productions, organizing and leading talkbacks and panel discussions, script solicitation and evaluation, participating in season selection, developing new plays with commissioned playwrights, assisting with community engagement efforts, and serving as a mentor to the Teen Performance Company. The position ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Victory Gardens Theater - Artistic Director

Organization Founded in 1974, Victory Gardens Theater (Victory Gardens) is centered on the development of playwrights and new plays and is widely recognized as an innovator in the American theatrical canon. The recipient of the 2001 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Victory Gardens is dedicated to artistic excellence while creating a vital, contemporary theater that is accessible to all people through quality productions of challenging new plays and musicals. Its mission is to nurtu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: DIRECTOR & VIRTUAL DESIGNER FOR VIRTUAL THEATRE FESTIVAL (ONLINE)

Playdate, the first-ever online theatre company, is searching for directors and virtual designers to join their production team for their 2nd online festival fundraiser. This past summer, Playdate gathered Hollywood and Broadway stars to produce six original screen-plays raising $16,000 for Color Of Change and YWCA's COVID 19 Relief Fund. Now, they are doing it again! In mid-October, 200 writers from all over the world were given a set of characters and story concepts and were tasked to bri... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Orchard Project Winter INtern

The Orchard Project, one of the leading developers of theatrical, episodic, and audio content, is looking to expand its staff for the late fall and winter seasons with two interns. The intern positions are paid and ideal for those looking to gain professional experience and an inside look at how a non-profit theatrical development organization works. Interns will: Assist in daily communications with OP staff, artists, applicants, and board members Take an active administrative role in o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Building Venue Manager

ARTECHOUSE in New York City is looking for an experienced, well-organized tech- savvy Venue Facilities Manager to join our team. In this role you will oversee all building-related operations and be responsible for preserving the pristine condition of the infrastructure and ensure all facilities are safe and well functioning for both the visitor experience and the technical equipment that runs our exhibits. CORE RESPONSIBILITIES: -Ensure space is set-up in a professional working environment ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Sales

We're seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented Director of Marketing & Sales (DOMS) to lead marketing efforts for ARTECHOUSE's multi-city locations (NYC, DC, Miami) with the goal of maximizing attendance and driving revenue. The DOMS will manage a team of location-based Marketing Managers and a Group Sales Manager to ensure audience growth and successfully drive profit for ARTECHOUSE's geographically-diverse art spaces by creating and executing effective sales-driven marketing plans - local adve... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director. Harlem Stage

Background: Harlem Stage, one of New York City's most vital cultural centers, celebrates the profound and indelible influence Harlem has had on American arts and culture. Hailed by the New York Times as 'an invaluable incubator of talent' and boasting five MacArthur Genius Fellowship and Pulitzer Prize awardees among its artistic family, Harlem Stage's mission has been to bridge the rich and diverse artistic legacy of Harlem to contemporary artists of color. By fostering talent, commissioning w... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Susan Roselle

American Dream (East Rutherford, NJ), an entirely new destination for fashion and luxury retail, fine to casual dining, and unexpected attractions, is seeking fun, energetic character performers via virtual submissions. Seeking: Non-Equity performers, over the age of 16 ONLY between the heights of 4'11-5'2 and 5'11-6'4. Anyone not in these height ranges need not apply. Theme Park, Cruise Ship, and Children's Theatre credits are a plus. All performers MUST be local to the NY/NJ area and must ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: ARTISTIC AND EDUCATION ASSOCIATE

Reporting to the Executive Artistic Director (EAD), the Artistic and Education Associate (A/EA) is a full-time, salaried member of the year-round administrative staff of the theatre. The A/EA oversees the theater's education and outreach programs and serves as their primary administrator and curriculum coordinator. In addition, the A/EA supports Weston Playhouse Theatre's artistic programming, working closely with the Executive Artistic Director on new play and musical development, production s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Human Resources

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a full-time Director of Human Resources. Founded in 1991, Signature celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions by resident playwrights annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing subsidized, affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Center, the Frank Gehry-desig... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Kitchen Theatre Company 2020-2021 Season Fellowships

Kitchen Theatre Company's (KTC) seeks applicants for its Resident Fellowship Program. This program is committed to training future generations of theater professionals. At the Kitchen, the Fellows play a vital role in the production and administration process and are mentored by members of the staff. KTC fellows have gone on to MFA programs and to professional theater careers throughout the United States. Fellows are in residence for an entire season. Housing and a weekly stipend is provided. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Entertainment Performers and Specialty Acts

American Dream (East Rutherford, NJ), an entirely new destination for fashion and luxury retail, fine to casual dining, and unexpected attractions, is seeking fun, energetic character performers Seeking: Non-Equity Specialty performers (jugglers, stiltwalkers, magicians, ect) for roaming entertainment acts. Other specialty acts are welcome to apply as well. Non-Equity performers, over the age of 16 ONLY between the heights of 4'11-5'2 and 5'11-6'4. Anyone not in these height ranges nee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: the Obsidian Theatre Festival

the OBSIDIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL BLACK STORIES // NEW STAGE Production Description the OBSIDIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL is seeking Black composers, directors, lyricists, producers and playwrights for its upcoming theatre festival February 2021. DUE DATE November 17, 2020 (applications accepted on a rolling basis) SUBMISSION DETAILS Playwrights: Qualified submissions range from 10-60 minutes in approximate length. Producers and produc... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Classes for Writers of Musical Theatre

This fall Amas is offering two 6-week courses to help individuals hone their skills in musical theatre writing: CRAFT OF LIBRETTO WRITING FOR MUSICAL THEATRE Instructor: Lee Summers Date: October 27 - December 1 (Tuesdays 6-8) Student Learning Outcomes: To study, analyze and apply the components of musical theatrical writings. Course Objectives: 1) The student will be introduced to the terminology of musical theatre. 2) The student will study the forms of action as it relates to the p... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MONOLOGUES and COLD READING with Karen Kohlhaas of Atlantic Theater Company

Hi Everyone, See below for a checklist of what you will do and learn in the 4 weeks of this class :) There are 2 groups starting next week (Thurs and Sat); these will be the last ones until January 2021. Perfect for grad school prep, agent/manager/casting director meetings; to expand range, keep in shape, explore new writing, and build repertoire. Join us! Karen Kohlhaas MASTER MONOLOGUES Taught by Atlantic director & senior teacher Karen Kohlhaas, author of THE MONOLOGUE AUDITION: A PR... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Winter Wondergram

Calling Outstanding Performers of ALL types for a one-of-a-kind holiday season project: Winter Wondergram! Artists will be PAID. All work can be done from the comfort of your home. Project is a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and two other not-for-profit arts organizations. You name it, we'll consider it! We are open to having actors, singers, instrumentalists, rappers, drag queens, opera singers, dancers, musicians, jugglers, etc. We are specifically seeking people who are exp... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Studios Available

Beautiful, safe, new studios with plexiglass screens and grand pianos in a convenient midtown location. Available for rental. Contact via email if interested!... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting Classes

TV, Film, and Commercial shoots have started coming back. Self tape auditions are the new normal. Are you ready? Would you like to sharpen your self tape, audition, and/or script analysis skills? Only a few spots left for each class! Join one of our final in-person classes for this year: Advanced Classes, Wednesdays 6 PM - 8 PM October 28-December 9th Beginner/Intermediate Classes, Saturdays 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM October 31st -December 12th Don't feel ready to walk bac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: SEEKING ARTISTS & PERFORMERS FOR REAL ESTATE POSITIONS

Bohemia Realty Group is looking for artists and performers interested in a dual/alternate career in real estate. Over 70% of our agents are working artists that have thriving real estate careers, giving them financial freedom, autonomy, and flexibility of schedule during and in between gigs. Especially seeking those living or with easy access to Upper Manhattan. Join a firm that will support your passion while helping you pay the bills - and find out why Bohemia Realty Group is the hustle of... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Management Intern

Broadway Asia International, an international producing and general management firm, is accepting internship applications from those interested in international theater management and producing and international licensing and touring. BAI creates and manages musicals, immersive theatrical experiences, non-verbal acrobatic shows, and large-scale spectaculars, in addition to booking and licensing tours worldwide including all across Asia and South America. Successful applicants will be organiz... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Children's Birthday Entertainer

Birthday parties are a favorite at the NY Kids Club! With a wide range of birthday party themes, there's something for every child! Our ideal candidate for birthday performer will be full of enthusiasm and will work well with a team, as well as having a love of working with children! As a Birthday Party Associate with NY Kids Club, you will: -Participate in our birthday parties, PJ parties, and other special events -Create high-energy experiences in a creative and thematic setting -Facili... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking Teaching Artists

Seeking Teaching Artists! Playhouse on Park seeks teaching artists in the fields of Theatre and Musical Theatre. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply to teach weekly in-person and online classes for Playhouse Theatre Academy to students ages 4-18, as well as after school programming to local elementary students. Teaching artists are responsible for creating their own lesson content and preparing any necessary materials for their classes in coordination with the Director of Education,... (more)

