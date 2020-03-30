LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Living Room Concerts: Susan Egan Sings CABARET, Well, Kind Of...

Article Pixel Mar. 30, 2020  

Broadway is temporarily on hiatus, and we know everyone at BroadwayWorld working from home is already feeling the effects of not getting our regular fix.

We're partnering with some incredible Broadway performers to launch a series of Living Room Concerts - performances direct to you from the living rooms of Broadway performers!

Today we've got Broadway's original Belle, Susan Egan, singing a Cabaret parody!

Check out the video performance below!

If you like this video, consider making a donation to The Actors Fund who provide emergency financial assistance to entertainment professionals in need, or Broadway Cares whose Broadway Backwards fundraiser was cancelled.

