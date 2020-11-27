Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Premieres Virtually at New Rep

Article Pixel Nov. 27, 2020  

Live Premieres Virtually at New Rep

The Showstopper Virtual Play Series Premieres November 21st from New Repertory Theatre in Boston. Enjoy two digital world premieres by Alexis Scheer and Miranda Austen ADEkoje Link: https://www.newrep.org/productions/showstopper-virtual-plays/


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You