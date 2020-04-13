Listen to Sean Hayes on SETH RUDETSKY'S BACK TO SCHOOL Podcast

SiriusXM and Pandora recently launched "Seth Rudetsky's Back to School," an original weekly entertainment podcast launches on March 24. On "Back to School," Broadway mainstay Seth Rudetsky, a longtime SiriusXM talk show host, interviews celebrities about their high school experiences-and how those experiences continue to shape them.

Seth Rudetsky believes we truly never graduate from high school. The crushes, the break-ups, the frenemies, the pop-quizzes, the starring roles, and the chorus parts...they all make us who we are today. Seth invites listeners as he and his famous friends reveal their greatest triumphs and humiliations of high school.

On this week's episode of "Seth Rudetsky's Back to School" Podcast, Sean Hayes reveals how he was winning the "Golden Crutch" award for being the clumsiest person in his high school Drama Department. Hear how he earned the title, plus how he coped with getting hazed.

