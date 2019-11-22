Listen to 'All I Really Want' From JAGGED LITTLE PILL Released Today

Atlantic Records has released "ALL I REALLY WANT" today from the "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the new musical. The track, available now, is streaming here. JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" features all-new renditions of songs originally featured on Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 debut album co-written by Glenn Ballard - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - along with other selections from her extensive catalog, and two new songs - "Smiling" and "Predator" - written expressly for the musical by Morissette & Michael Farrell. The album is produced by Neal Avron & Tom Kitt and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen, Michael Parker, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

"JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" is available now for pre-order HERE; all pre-orders will be joined by an instant grat download of "You Learn" and "Head Over Feet." "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" arrives digitally on Friday, November 29th to be followed by the physical CD release on Friday, December 6th.

Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). The show officially opens at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday, December 5th following a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year; preview performances began earlier this month. For the very first time in Broadway history, the musical and label are joining forces in offering a special ticket-and-album bundle for fans - ticket purchases for select performances will be accompanied by a digital download of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)". For complete details, visit jaggedlittlepill.com/tickets.

The Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, with Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You