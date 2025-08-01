Listen: WANTED: The Studio EP Featuring Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine Now Available

Tracks include “Wide Open Plains,” “The Train,” “Gun & Powder,” and more.
The new musical WANTED, formerly known as Gun & Powder, has released WANTED: The Studio EP. The EP includes five tracks performed by Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, and the WANTED Studio Cast, “Wide Open Plains,” “The Train,” “Gun & Powder,” “The Way I Am,” and “Freedom,” and is available in digital and streaming formats starting today.
WANTED: The Studio EP features music by Ross Baum and lyrics by Angelica Chéri. Ian Kagey serves as the recording engineer for the new EP with mixing by Tim Latham and mastering by Randy Merrill.
Texas, 1893 — a time gone, but not forgotten. Twin sisters determined to save their family take fate into their own hands. Hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas. A new Broadway musical that brings a defiant legacy to life, WANTED is the mostly-true story of Mary and Martha Clake, two extraordinary women who went from farm girls to outlaws to legends. This New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a thrillingly original new musical” with “a powerhouse score.”
WANTED features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri (a real-life descendant of the Sisters Clarke), music by Ross Baum, direction by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (AIN’T NO MO’), choreography by Chelsey Arce (Sweeney Todd 2023 revival, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), and music direction by Austin Cook (Some Like It Hot). Casting for the production will be by Tara Rubin and Olivia Paige West of The TRC Company.
Additional creative team and casting for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date. WANTED is produced by P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Rudin) and TRATE Productions (Robyn Coles and Evan Coles). WANTED had a run at Paper Mill Playhouse from April 4 - May 5, 2024.
