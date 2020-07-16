Listen To Katie Rose Clarke Talk Broadway On the BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Katie Rose Clarke steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 42 of Break a Bat! on the Broadway Podcast Network with host Al Malafronte.
You can listen to the episode here:
Clarke's career on Broadway now spans more than a decade and a half, with credits including The Light in the Piazza, Wicked, Allegiance, and Miss Saigon. Clarke's talent has taken Broadway by storm ever since her Broadway debut 15 years ago, as she's been able to take on many different types of roles, and more importantly, perform them in an All-Star caliber fashion. The chat rehashes so many of her great career highlights, her development as both a person and a performer, and even a discusses the parallels between the passionate Broadway and Baseball fanbases.
Clarke also touches on the very exciting production of The Heart of Rock & Roll - a new musical inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News. Throughout 2018 and 2019, Clarke starred in the show's critically-acclaimed out of town run and workshops, and could potentially serve as a big-time catalyst for Broadway's triumphant return in 2021.
