Listen: 'Satan Pulls the Strings' Released From SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording

An all new single has been released from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of Swept Away. “Satan Pulls the Strings" is sung by John Gallagher, Jr., featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers.

Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is set for a digital album release on February 7, 2025 and a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records. The album is mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. To pre-save the digital album, click here.

Listen to the new song below!

Live on Broadway, The Avett Brothers’ Swept Away starred Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., two-time Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall.

A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they’re forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive.

Swept Away on Broadway featured a score from “The Avett Brothers at their best” (The Daily Beast), a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot).

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The Broadway creative team included Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away was produced on Broadway by Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock and Madison Wells Live. Wagner Johnson Productions served as Executive Producers.

Prior to Broadway, Swept Away completed sold-out runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and was thrice extended; and at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., in the winter of 2023, becoming the highest grossing show in its history. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) as well as throughout the globe.

Swept Away had its World Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Johanna Pfaelzer, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director) in 2022.