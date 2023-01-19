Listen: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases 'Better' and 'Anagram' Ahead of Original Broadway Cast Recording

On February 14, Ghostlight Records will release the cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo, which is now running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. Pre-save the album HERE.
Ahead of the album's release, two new songs have been released from the musical, "Better" and "Anagram". Listen to both below!
A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The album will be produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.
The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).
Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.
Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.
This morning, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and the cast of Kimberly Akimbo performed 'Anagram' on The TODAY Show. A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire. Watch the video now!
Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey sing a parody of 'Sisters' from the Christmas classic, White Christmas!
The new musical Kimberly Akimbo is winning hearts eight times a week at the Booth Theater! Watch the music video for the song 'Anagram' - featuring Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley!
