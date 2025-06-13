Listen: Josh Groban Expands 'Gems' with Deluxe Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban has expanded his career-spanning album Gems with a Deluxe Edition, featuring 23 additional songs, out now on all DSPs via Reprise Records. Listen to it below.

This 41-track retrospective collection curates essential highlights from his storied career to date. The Deluxe Edition includes some of Groban's beloved duets, including “Run” with Sarah McLachlan, “99 Years” with Jennifer Nettles, and “We Will Meet Once Again” with Andrea Bocelli, alongside additional fan-favorites “River,” “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever),” “Broken Vow,” and “Remember When It Rained.”

A double crystal-clear vinyl LP of Gems is available for purchase now on Groban's online merch store. Additionally, fans can purchase a green Gems vinyl exclusively from Amazon. Both vinyl variations include 2 extra songs — “Broken Vow” and “Remember When It Rained” — handpicked by Groban himself.

Last month, Groban lit up the Las Vegas strip with his sold-out, exclusive five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his hits-focused production, Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. Check out photos of the residency here.

Up next, Groban returns to host the 16th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony for the second time. The Jimmy Awards® take place on June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Later this summer, Groban will grace the stage at The Hollywood Bowl, for two nights, on September 5 and 6. These very special shows will see him perform songs from Gems and beyond with accompaniment from Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic. Get tickets HERE.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.

GEMS TRACKLISTING