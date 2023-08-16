Listen: Idina Menzel Enlists Nile Rodgers For 'Paradise' Single Off New Album

"Drama Queen," the new album by Idina Menzel, will be released this Friday, August 18.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

 Listen: Idina Menzel Enlists Nile Rodgers For 'Paradise' Single Off New Album

Get a first listen to "Paradise," Idina Menzel's latest single from her upcoming album, "Drama Queen."

Menzel collaborated with disco legend Nile Rodgers on the track. On the album, due to be released this Friday, the track is preceded by the "Paradise Interlude," which Rogers also worked on.

"Nile Rodgers is like a mentor to me," Menzel recently said to BroadwayWorld. "He's an incredible musician, obviously known for being like the god of disco, but he's an incredible musician for all kinds of music and through the generations and has had a renaissance where this generation has been sort of finding him again and asking him to produce and play and write with them."

Menzel also worked with Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past.

Harnessing the same unforgettable presence both on the stage and the big screen, Drama Queen is the latest project in which Menzel employs her greatest superpower. 

Pre-order and pre-save "Drama Queen" here.

Idina Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked. 

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s Oscar winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated film of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film’s song “Let It Go”, voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song – where Menzel performed it at the ceremony – and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

A skillful songwriter, Menzel’s prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can’t Be Still, Here, I Stand, Idina, and her latest album, Christmas: A Season of Love, which was released October 2019 via Schoolboy Records/Decca Records. 

The album featured Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idina’s husband, Aaron Lohr and was the second holiday album from Menzel, following her October 2014 release of Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart.

Her third studio LP of original songs, idina. landed in the Top 30 on Billboard’s Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016.  Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event in 2014 and performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.

Listen to the new single here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

