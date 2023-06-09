Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapp's New Single 'Snow Angel' From Upcoming Debut Album

Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapp's New Single 'Snow Angel' From Upcoming Debut Album

Reneé Rapp has released the title track from her upcoming debut album, "Snow Angel." The LP will be released on August 18.

Rapp announced the new album earlier this week, revealing that she wrote and recorded the new music while filming the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Rapp released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone," in November of 2022, featuring seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022. A deluxe edition of the EP was released earlier this year.

Rapp is starring in the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George. She can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.



Recommended For You