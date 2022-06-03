Listen: MEAN GIRLS' Renee Rapp Releases First Single 'Tattoos'

Broadway's Renee Rapp has released her first single, "Tattoos"!

The former Mean Girls star recently took to Instagram to discuss what the song means to her, stating "I've dreamt of my first song coming out since I [was] little."

Listen to the song below!

Renee Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

Fans may also know Rapp from her role as Leighton in HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls.