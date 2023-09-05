Listen: HARMONY Cast Recording Out Now Featuring Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko & More

The cast recording of the upcoming Broadway production of Harmony – the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman is now available in digital and streaming formats. The Broadway cast will feature Chip Zien as ‘Rabbi’; Sierra Boggess as ‘Mary’; Julie Benko as ‘Ruth’; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes as ‘Josephine Baker’ and Andrew O’Shanick as ‘Standartenführer.’ The production will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) with previews starting Wednesday, October 18, ahead of an official opening night on Monday, November 13. Rehearsals being today, Tuesday, September 5. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer.

Listen to the album below!

Harmony features an original new score with music by legendary Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow, with book and lyrics by Drama Desk Award winner Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man; Hello, Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and ‘30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive, as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2022 Drama Desk Award nomination for “Outstanding Musical” and an award for “Outstanding Book of a Musical” and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s “Best New Musical” for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including “Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical” and two 2022 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including “Outstanding Musical.”

Harmony comes to Broadway following a sold-out award-winning run last spring at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director, Dominick Balletta).

