Listen: Broadway's Lorna Courtney And Shoba Narayan Co-star In NPR Kids' Podcast CIRCLE ROUND

&JULIET star Lorna Courtney and ALADDIN star Shoba Narayan are the latest Broadway performers to join the cast of Circle Round, the acclaimed children's storytelling podcast from Boston's NPR station (WBUR).

Each week Circle Round thoughtfully adapts classic folktales from around the world as audio plays for modern audiences aged 3-103. Courtney and Narayan face off in "The Parakeet's Promise": an enchanting story adapted from India's Jataka tales.

Written by host Rebecca Sheir, with original music and sound design by Sheir's husband, Eric Shimelonis, each episode features notable performers from the stage and screen, including: Jason Alexander, Karen Allen, Lauren Ambrose, Iain Armitage, Ed Asner, Derrek Baskin, Nabiyah Be, Etai Benson, Joshua Boone, Alex Brightman, Danny Burstein, Max Casella, Michael Cerveris, Kathleen Chalfant, Margaret Cho, Jon Cryer, Keith David, Marc delaCruz, André de Shields, Raúl Esparza, Susannah Flood, Jin Ha, Kathryn Hahn, Stephen Hanna, Stephanie Hsu, Jane Kaczmarek, Joaquina Kalukango, Taran Killam, Richard Kind, Derek Klena, Telly Leung, Rebecca Luker, Michael Maliakel, Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Euan Morton, James Naughton, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Billy Porter, Anthony Rapp, Peter Riegert, Thomas Sadoski, George Salazar, Lea Salonga, Campbell Scott, Miriam Shor, Bret Shuford, Phillipa Soo, Brandon Uranowitz, and Sela Ward.

New episodes of Circle Round come out every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. You can listen to Circle Round on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.