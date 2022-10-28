Listen: ALMOST FAMOUS Releases 'No Friends' From Forthcoming Cast Recording, Available to Preorder Now!

Almost Famous - Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released on March 17, 2023. Available now for preorder on CD and 2-LP vinyl, the album is produced by Scott M. Riesett, Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, and features original music by Kitt with lyrics by Crowe and Kitt.

Get a first listen to the track "No Friends" performed by Casey Likes and the company, along with a new music video filmed at Sear Sound recording studio in New York City. Check it out below!

"No Friends" is the fourth single available from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of Almost Famous, following the release of "Morocco," "The Night-Time Sky's Got Nothing on You" and "Everybody's Coming Together." Almost Famous is now in preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City with opening night set for November 3, 2022.

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Tickets for Almost Famous on Broadway are currently on-sale via telecharge.com or calling 800 447 7400.

