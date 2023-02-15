Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: A STRANGE LOOP's Single 'Boundaries' Featuring Jennifer Hudson Out Now

Listen: A STRANGE LOOP's Single 'Boundaries' Featuring Jennifer Hudson Out Now

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Strange Loop was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album."

Feb. 15, 2023  

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and YELLOW SOUND LABEL have released the new single "Boundaries (featuring Jennifer Hudson)." Ms. Hudson - the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winner, became an EGOT this past June when she won her Tony Award as a co-producer of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. The track is available on streaming and digital platforms below!

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Strange Loop was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album." Now a selection from that album, "Boundaries," written by Jackson, has been reimagined into a single with a brand-new arrangement for Hudson. "Boundaries (featuring Jennifer Hudson)" is produced by Michael Croiter and David Cook, who also serves as the song's arranger and orchestrator. The vocal arrangement is by George Huff. Barbara Whitman and Kurt Deutsch are the executive producers. Jennifer Hudson appears courtesy of Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

"The first time I met Jennifer, I told her that I always thought of her as a cousin in my head," said Michael R. Jackson, who tweaked some of the lyrics to make them special for Hudson's version of the song after hearing the exciting new arrangement. "It is a true honor to have 'my cousin' bring her signature vocals and sincerity to one of my earliest songs. This rendition touches me more deeply than she will ever know."

The original Broadway Cast Recording of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, is currently available in all formats. The Broadway premiere of the show - directed by Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons - recently concluded a successful run at the Lyceum Theatre. A Strange Loop was nominated for 11 Tony Awards®, making it the most-nominated show of the Broadway season, and won "Best Musical," and "Best Book of a Musical." To stream or download the album, or order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/AStrangeLoopPR

The album was produced by Michael Croiter and Michael R. Jackson, with Kurt Deutsch and Barbara Whitman as executive producers. It was co-produced by Charlie Rosen, who provides orchestrations; and Rona Siddiqui, who serves as music director and music supervisor.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey (Usher), Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). A Strange Loop features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Michael R. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for A Strange Loop.

A Strange Loop made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, in May 2019, in association with Page 73 Productions, and was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for "Best Musical," five Drama Desk Awards including "Best Musical," six Outer Critics Circle Award including "Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical," two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie awards, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award. In December 2021, A Strange Loop played a critically-acclaimed run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS

has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 22 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights, and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. GhostlightRecords.com

YELLOW SOUND LABEL

is a 12-time Emmy Award-winning and 3-time Grammy Award-nominated cutting-edge company that produces music for established performers, up-and-coming artists and original cast recordings. The boutique label takes a hands-on approach in nurturing and producing passionate, focused performers and composers who create quality, noteworthy recordings. YellowSoundLabel.com

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Tim Rice to Receive Honor From the Songwriters Hall of Fame Photo
Tim Rice to Receive Honor From the Songwriters Hall of Fame
Rice has worked in music, theatre, and films since 1965 and has collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber on The Likes Of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita. He has also worked on The Lion King, Aida, Aladdin, King David, Beauty and the Beast, Chess, From Here To Eternity, and more.
Republicans Target Drag Queens With Proposed Legislation in 14 States Photo
Republicans Target Drag Queens With Proposed Legislation in 14 States
A wave of Republican lawmakers have introduced at least 26 bills aimed at restricting drag events in 14 US states early in the 2023 legislative session, in what many see as a conservative backlash against LGBTQ rights.
Photo: First Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Musical Sequel Photo
Photo: First Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Musical Sequel
A first look photo of Lady Gaga in the Joker musical sequel has been revealed. Gaga is expected to be playing Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning Joker. Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, is directing the screenplay he co-wrote. While the film is a sequel, details on the music have not yet been revealed.
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies Photo
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies
The producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella announced today the general rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the highly anticipated new musical. Beginning Friday, February 17th, $30 rush tickets will be available daily at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th St.) box office starting at 10:00am.

More Hot Stories For You


BAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket PoliciesBAD CINDERELLA Announces Rush and Lottery Ticket Policies
February 15, 2023

The producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella announced today the general rush, digital rush, and digital lottery policies for the highly anticipated new musical. Beginning Friday, February 17th, $30 rush tickets will be available daily at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th St.) box office starting at 10:00am.
Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16Actors' Equity Association Celebrates Stage Manager Day on February 16
February 15, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, announces the inaugural Stage Manager Day will take place tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, 2023, celebrating and acknowledging of the important role stage managers play on every production. 
Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/15: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Casting, BETTY BOOP Pre-Broadway Run, and More!
February 15, 2023

Top stories include casting for The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway, the pre-Broadway engagement of Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, and more!
Review Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World PremiereReview Roundup: Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More Star In CORNELIA STREET World Premiere
February 14, 2023

Read reviews for of Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Cornelia Street, a new musical, below!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JARNEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR
February 14, 2023

Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).
share