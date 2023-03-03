Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALMOST FAMOUS
Listen: '1973' From ALMOST FAMOUS; Cast Recording to Be Released Next Month

Mar. 03, 2023  

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Almost Famous will be released April 21, 2023. Available now to preorder and presave, the album is produced by Scott M. Riesett, Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe, with Executive Producers Scott Farthing and Vollack, and features original music by Kitt with lyrics by Crowe and Kitt. It was recorded and mixed by Roy Hendrickson, with additional recording by Ian Kagey, in November 2022 at Power Station at BerkleeNYC, New York, NY, and February 2020 at Sear Sound, New York, NY.

Preorder or presave the album here.

The new track "1973" has been released today, performed by Casey Likes, Emily Schultheis, Anika Larsen, and the company. "1973" is the musical's opening number and fifth single available from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of Almost Famous, following the release of "No Friends," "Morocco," "The Night-Time Sky's Got Nothing on You" and "Everybody's Coming Together."

Listen to the song below!

CD Tracklist

1. 1973

2. Who Are You With?

3. Ramble On

4. Fever Dog

5. Morocco

6. It's All Happening

7. Everybody's Coming Together

8. The Night-Time Sky's Got Nothing on You

9. No Friends

10. Something Real

11. Tiny Dancer

12. Stick Around

13. Elaine's Lecture

14. It Ain't Easy / It's All Happening (Reprise)

15. Listen to Me

16. The Wind

17. Lost in New York City / River

18. The Real World

19. Goodbye / New Day Coming

20. Finale: Everybody's Coming Together

21. Fever Dog Bows

22. He Knows Too Little (And I Know Too Much)

(Bonus Track)

Digital Tracklist

  1. 1973
  2. Who Are You With?
  3. Ramble On
  4. Fever Dog
  5. Morocco
  6. It's All Happening
  7. Everybody's Coming Together
  8. The Night-Time Sky's Got Nothing on You
  9. No Friends
  10. Simple Man
  11. Something Real
  12. Tiny Dancer
  13. Stick Around
  14. Elaine's Lecture
  15. It Ain't Easy / It's All Happening (Reprise)
  16. Listen to Me
  17. The Wind
  18. Lost in New York City / River
  19. The Real World
  20. Goodbye / New Day Coming
  21. Finale: Everybody's Coming Together
  22. Fever Dog Bows
  23. He Knows Too Little (And I Know Too Much) (Bonus Track)
  24. Anything's Possible (Bonus Track)

Almost Famous opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on November 3, 2022, and ran for 30 preview performances and 77 performances. It played its final performance on January 8, 2023.

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, featured music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production starred Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introduced Casey Likes. The company included Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

The design team for Almost Famous included two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (scenic and projection design), two-time Tony Award winner David Zinn (costume design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements), Bryan Perri (music direction), AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup designer), Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator), Jim Carnahan (casting director), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell (executive producers), and Bespoke Theatricals (general management).



