Lindsay Mendez, Telly Leung, and More to Celebrate Teachers on the Next EMPATHY CONCERT
Actor Michael McElroy, Melinda Doolittle, and some amazing educators are also set to appear.
Elliott Masie & Telly Leung are hosting the 15th weekly one-hour Empathy Concert on Thursday, July 30th, addressing Empathy for our Teachers.
Featuring 3 amazing teachers from schools around the United States; plus Broadway and TV Stars Lindsay Mendez, Michael McElroy, Melinda Doolittle, and Co-Host Telly Leung.
Teachers are so important to our children, to our families, to our communities, and to employers. Teachers need empathy!
Teachers have been in a most difficult and challenging situation during the pandemic. Without notice, teachers of our youngest students, teachers of our high school students, and teachers of our college students were asked to shift to virtual learning - using unfamiliar technologies and without much preparation, experience, or design. And, to support students in very new and different home situations.
Teachers need Empathy!
In the coming weeks, teachers face an uncertain learning environment: to lead redesigned classrooms, to continue to facilitate virtually, or to use new blends.
Teachers need Empathy!
There is a limit of 3,000 live spaces on this free video session. Thursday, July 30th from 5 pm to 6 pm EDT. Reserve a space at https://www.masie.com/empathy730.
