Lincoln Center Summer For The City to Present The Future Perfect Project This Weekend

The Future Perfect Project elevates and amplifies the voices of LGBTQIA+ youth ages 14 to 22 by making safe spaces both online and in person for young people to connect and express themselves through the arts.

Over the past year, FPP hosted a series of completely virtual workshops for its talented members to collaborate with one another and create original music that reflects their queer pandemic experience. The organization's first full-length album, Not What You Pictured, was released without any of the artists ever having met in person... until now. Lincoln Center Teaching Artists will host an interactive music workshop at The Oasis on Josie Robertson Plaza prior to an emotional and uplifting world premiere performance of Not What You Pictured, featuring the queer youth songwriters live and in person.

Event Details:

Saturday, June 4

Pre-show Family Workshop at 11:00 am

The Future Perfect Project at 12:00 pm

The pre-show workshop and performance are General Admission, first-come first-served.

http://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/info/general-admission-summer-for-the-city

Limited Advance Reservation will also be available for the performance at 12:00 pm, opening Tuesday, May 31 at noon.

http://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/info/advance-reservation-summer-for-the-city