Lin-Manuel Miranda's RAISE UP Campaign Offers New Prizes, Including a HAMILTON Trivia Night With Jonathan Groff, and More!

As Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign continues, Prizeo is now featuring a "Hamilfan" series, including some unique, memorable, and personal Hamilton fan experiences as sweepstakes prizes.

When you donate $10 or more via one of the Hamilfan sweeps, you'll receive special access/offers to enter even more of them. Everything will be showcased at RaiseUpFund.com and on Prizeo.

The most recent campaign launched gives fans a chance to win a live Hamilton trivia night with Jonathan Groff!

The winner and four "teams" of their friends will get to meet Groff online, and compete against each other for a super cool prize, and, best of all, help us raise money for immigrant and Black communities. Learn more at Prizeo.com/HamiltonTrivia.

Other Hamilfan sweepstakes will include:

A serenade on Zoom with Chris Jackson

A deep dive into the music of Hamilton with Alex Lacamoire on Zoom

A freestyle zoom session with James Monroe Iglehart

A master class of being a 'sister' with some of the Schuyler sisters

More TBD

The Raise Up campaign was launched to raise funds for the Hispanic Federation.

Through ongoing grants, the Hispanic Federation's Emergency Assistance Fund is supporting immigrant-focused community-based nonprofits so that they can continue to serve participants and their local communities, are equipped to look after the health and safety of their staff and can pay for basic operating costs in this time of deep crisis and uncertainty.

Learn more at raiseupfund.com.

Related Articles