Lin-Manuel Miranda to Receive 'President's Merit Award' at LATIN GRAMMYS

Award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda will be honored with The Latin Recording Academy President's Merit Award for his outstanding and numerous contributions to the Latin community.

The President's Merit Award is an exceptional honor that has been presented to only a very exclusive and limited group of individuals. "We are honored to present Mr. Lin-Manuel Miranda with the prestigious President's Merit Award at this year's 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in recognition of his artistry, vision and the masterful ways he uses his craft to empower and highlight Latin-related issues in the United States," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "Lin-Manuel's urban and social poetry have provided strength and encouragement to every Latino motivated to get ahead. He has brought pride to our community by reminding us of the resilience and fortitude we demonstrate on a daily basis."

Mr. Miranda recently unveiled the bilingual single "Almost Like Praying". In a little over a week the single jolted to #1 on the digital songs chart and debuted at #20 on Billboard's Hot 100 with over 111k downloads. All proceeds and streams of the charity single have gone towards The Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund in an effort to aid in Puerto Rico's recovery efforts.

The award will be presented on the LATIN GRAMMY broadcast, airing Thursday, November 16th on the Univision Network.

Check out the official music video for "Almost Like Praying" by Artists for Puerto Rico below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





