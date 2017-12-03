LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Lin-Manuel Miranda Confirms He and His Wife Are Expecting Second Child

Dec. 3, 2017  

Broadway's mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a series of photos from the Evening Standard Awards that had the internet abuzz with curiosity over whether his lovely wife Vanessa is expecting. He confirmed the couple has a second child on the way!

Miranda and his wife currently have one three year-old son Sebastian. He is currently in London working on the transfer of Broadway smash hit HAMILTON.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinbergand hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HAMILTON continues its runs at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, at the CIBC PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and cities across North America.


