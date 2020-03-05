Limon Dance Company Will Perform in 3 Limon Classics at the Joyce
The Limón Dance Company, Colin Connor, Artistic Director, will appear at The Joyce Theater, March 31-April 5, in a program of three Limón masterworks: The Traitor, Orfeo, and Mazurkas. Here is a special opportunity to see a richly varied all-Limón program, and new productions of his masterworks, performed by an ensemble of virtuosic, expressive artists.
Limón's dances, like Shakespeare's plays, are as relevant and alive today as when they were choreographed, and his range, from the joyfully musical to incisively dramatic, is unparalleled.
The Company will present a new production of Limón's The Traitor, a deeply relevant investigation of betrayal, layering the biblical drama of Judas and Jesus, danced to the powerful score by Gunther Schuller.
Mazurkas is a celebration of the vitality of the Polish people, set to music by their Frederic Chopin. It is here given a fresh rendering with warm new costumes designed by Barbara Erin Delo, new lighting design by Christopher Chambers, and the live accompaniment by brilliant pianist Andrei Baumann.
Orfeo, one of the master's final works, brings to life the love and loss of Orfeo and Eurydice, danced to Beethoven's String Quartet Opus 95, #11.
