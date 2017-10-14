Lillias White, John Tartaglia, Kate Flannery and More Set for 'BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE' Benefit for the Homeless Tonight in L.A.

Times Square, 42nd Street, Broadway; the heart of New York City. But for One Night Only, tonight, October 14, 2017, the Great White Way is coming to LA with its best and brightest for Broadway to the Rescue: A Benefit for the Homeless at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood.

This one-of-a-kind cast, with more than 70 Broadway credits combined, will recreate and revive some of Broadway's greatest hits, many by the headliners that made them famous.

Showstoppers from Hairspray, Wicked, Les Miserables, The Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors, Waitress, Hair, and Jersey Boys are just some of the hits planned for this special charity event.

All proceeds will go to Hope of the Valley, a 501(c)(3) multi-facility rescue mission for the homeless in Los Angeles.

Broadway to the Rescue is the brainchild of Michael-Leon Wooley, five-time Broadway veteran. He has starred in such shows as Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors and Disney's The Princess and the Frog, and also serves as the evening's Executive Producer and Emcee.

"I have a personal connection to serving the homeless," said Wooley. "Two years ago, a close friend passed away suddenly. I was having trouble getting over the loss. My friend had been a major advocate for the homeless, so I decided to carry on his legacy by donating time serving meals at the Hope of the Valley."

After anonymously volunteering for months, Wooley knew he could do more. He told HOTV's Founder & Executive Director Ken Craft who he was, called on his Broadway friends to help and Broadway to the Rescue was born.

"We are so blessed to have Michael and his Broadway to the Rescue team supporting Hope of the Valley. Not only are the shows simply incredible; the cast continues to serve meals at our missions year round," said Craft.

Since its inception just eight years ago, Hope of the Valley has provided over: 750,000 meals, 250,000 nights of shelter and 300,000 showers; addiction recovery, housing for victims of domestic and LGBTQ violence, medical care, career counseling and more.

"We've just scratched the surface in tackling this epidemic. In 2016 in the San Fernando Valley alone, homelessness increased by a whopping 34%. And in specific populations, such as Latinos, it has increased by 64%. We need help. Broadway to the Rescue allows people enjoy themselves while giving to those who have nothing."

October's show will be the fourth in the series for HOTV. Wooley (or ML, as his friends call him) explained, "The last time we did this, over 22 Broadway stars performed the greatest hits of modern Broadway. With the exception of the Tony Awards, it's rare to see a collection of so many lead performers on one stage."

For this benefit, they've added stars from across the entertainment industry, including Tony winner LiLlias White and Tony nominees John Tartaglia and Sharon McNight. Grammy nominee Lisa Loeb and The Office's Kate Flannery will also join the impressive cast of dozens of Broadway veterans.

Wooley's executive team includes: Producers Kymberli McKanna and Liz Shaffer, and Production Manager Julianna Brudek.

All tickets include 5:30PM Champagne & Dessert reception, and silent auction. Showtime is 7:00PM sharp. Tickets range from $30-$75 for VIP tickets, and are available at www.BroadwaytotheRescue.com.

