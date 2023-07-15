Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

What makes a Tony-winning Best Musical? In the case of Kimberly Akimbo, an exceptional book, outstanding score and of course, a sublime cast. One of those cast members is Olivia Elease Hardy, who plays Delia.

Below, check out the final episode of Olivia's vlog, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', Olivia and the company of Kimberly Akimbo celebrate an epic night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

Prior to the off-Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo, Olivia toured with the First national Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical as 'Duckling Donna.' Kimberly Akimbo is Olivia’s second professional show and her Broadway debut. Originally from Southern New Jersey, Olivia attended the University of Michigan to earn her BFA in Musical Theatre.






RELATED STORIES

1
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys

In this video, Olivia Hardy and the company of Kimberly Akimbo celebrate an epic night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMB Photo
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast

in this video, watch as Kimberly Akimbo's Olivia Elease hardy checks in with more of her co-stars, Alli Mauzey and Tony Winner Victoria Clark, to ask the hard-hitting questions sent in by fans!

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Photo
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast

In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', Olivia Elease Hardy asks her Kimberly Akimbo co-stars the hard-hitting questions sent in by fans!

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Ton Photo
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys

In this video, check out the premiere of Olivia Elease Hardy's vlog, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', the cast of Kimberly Akimbo gets ready for the Tony Awards!

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
