Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!

Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of the five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of the five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical. In their return to the stage following their Tony victory, the company celebrated with a very special anagram! What's an anagram for Sublime Cast? Find out in the video below!

The cast of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Tony Award nominee Bonnie Milligan(Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kimberly Akimbo, the new musical currently on Broadway at the Booth Theatre, was produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. NederlanderLaChanze/">LaChanzeJohn GorePatrick Catullo and Aaron Glick. Featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica StoneKimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter. The production's Music Director is Chris FenwickKimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

Kimberly Akimbo is currently running at the Booth Theatre. 

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for Best Musical Photo
Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Kimberly Akimbo, currently running at the Booth Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Musical'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, producer LaChanze checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

2
Video: Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actress in a Musical Photo
Video: Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Victoria Clark took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical' for her outstanding work in Kimberly Akimbo (currently running at the Booth Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Victoria checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

3
From The Winners Circle: Tony-Winning KIMBERLY AKIMBO Producer LaChanze Hits The Press Roo Photo
From The Winner's Circle: Tony-Winning KIMBERLY AKIMBO Producer LaChanze Hits The Press Room!

Tony-winning actress LaChanze became a Tony-winning producer with this year's Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo! In her visit to the press room, LaChanze discussed looking ahead to her next project, Here Lies Love, and the secret producing project she has in the works!

4
Video: Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical Photo
Video: Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Bonnie Milligan took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role' for her outstanding work in Kimberly Akimbo (currently running at the Booth Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Bonnie checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee
Kimberly Akimbo Pin Set Kimberly Akimbo Pin Set
Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Pride Logo Tee Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Pride Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The MunyPhotos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater GalaJulie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater Gala
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and NewarkMJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark
Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spring 2024 SeasonWork by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spring 2024 Season

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You